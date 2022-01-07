UCEED admit cards 2022 to be released on January 8, here's how to download

UCEED admit cards 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay is expected to release UCEED 2022 admit cards on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Candidates can visit http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/ to check and download the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 admit cards.

How to download UCEED 2022 Admit Cards:

1. Visit the examination website - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/

2. Click on ‘Registration’ tab on the Homepage

3. Click on ‘Registration Portal’ on the Registration Page

4. A new page titled ‘Online Registration Portal’ will open

5. Click on ‘Login’

6. The page will be re-directed to IIT-B

7. Enter Email ID and Password under ‘Registered Users – Login’

8. Click on Login

9. The Admit Card link will be visible on the page

10. Download and Print the admit card

The UCEED 2022 admit cards will include Name, UCEED Registration ID, Roll Number, Date of Birth, Category, Photograph, Signature, Examination Schedule, Exam Centre details, and instructions for candidates.

Candidates can contact the IIT-B office of UCEED 2022 via the designated email address uceed@iitb.ac.in, in case of any discrepancies. The last date of rectifying discrepancies in the admit card is January 14, 2022.

UCEED 2022 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The institute will release the final answer key on January 31, 2022, whereas the UCEED results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

UCEED is an annual entrance examination for candidates wishing to pursue courses offered under the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programmes.

Candidates are advised to keep checking UCEED 2022 website for further updates.