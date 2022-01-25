UCEED Answer Key 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released UCEED Answer Key 2022 on January 25, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design can download the answer key through the official site of IIT B UCEED on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The Institute has released question paper and draft answer key for Part A along with candidate response today on the official website. The last date for receipt of comments on the draft answer key is January 27, 2022. However, the responses will be evaluated against the Final Answer Key for Part-A that will be released on January 31, 2022.

Candidates who want to download the answer key can do it through the official site of UCEED by following these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download answer key</strong>

UCEED Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of IIT B UCEED on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on UCEED Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result will be declared on March 10, 2022, and the scorecard can be downloaded from March 14, 2022, onwards.