UCEED Answer Key 2022 to release today, raise objections till January 27

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will release UCEED Answer Key 2022 on January 25, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design can download the answer key through the official site of IIT B UCEED on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The last date to raise objections against the answer key is till 5 pm of January 27, 2022. The final answer key will release on January 31, 2022. The result will be declared on March 10, 2022, and the scorecard can be downloaded from March 14, 2022, onwards. Candidates who want to download the answer key can do it through the official site of UCEED by following these simple steps given below.

UCEED Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of IIT B UCEED on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on UCEED Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The order in which a question appears may differ for each candidate. Hence, the candidates are advised to use the Master Question Paper uploaded on the official UCEED website as reference to upload their comments/queries. This would help the committee to map the candidate’s comments/queries to the right question.

