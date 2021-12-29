UG medical admission process to begin on Dec 30 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test Cell on Wednesday announced the schedule for the pre-admission registration process for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BPTH, and BSc Nursing from December 30 to January 5. It said the scanned documents can be uploaded up to January 6. The first provisional merit list will be released on January 8.

“Only the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) all-India rank has to be filled up during the registration process. No other rank should be entered,” said the cell in a notification.

Also Read | NEET PG protest: Kejriwal writes to PM, condemns police action on doctors

NEET UG results were announced on November 1 after weeks of delay. NEET-PG 2021 which should take place in January was postponed to February first, then April, and eventually delayed indefinitely due to increasing cases of Covid-19. The entrance test was finally conducted in September. But admissions have been stayed by the Supreme Court which is hearing petitions filed by students questioning the validity of implementation of EWS and OBC quota in all India quota seats. The next hearing is scheduled to take place on January 6.

“Many states including Kerala, Punjab and Odisha have already started the pre-admission process... The Maharashtra government took too long but finally has brought relief to nearly 2.5 lakh students in the state,” said a parent of a UG medical aspirant.,

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON