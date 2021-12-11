Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UGC NET 2021 Phase II exam dates released, Phase 1 exams rescheduled

UGC NET 2021 Phase II exam dates have been released. Phase 1 exams have been rescheduled. Candidates can check the exam dates and rescheduled dates below. 
Published on Dec 11, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Exam 2021 Phase I rescheduled and Phase II exam dates. The official notice having the rescheduled and fresh exam dates for Phase I and Phase II is available on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. 

The subject-wise schedule for December 2020 and June 2021 exam for Phase II and rescheduled (due to cyclone ‘Jawad’) subjects of Phase I is out. The Phase II of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination is scheduled to be conducted between December 24 and December 30, 2021. Phase I rescheduled papers including Labour Welfare, Social Work, Odia and Telugu will be conducted on December 30, 2021, as per the official notice.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Shift I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of exam will be for 180 minutes and no break will be given between Paper I and Paper 2. 

In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode. 

