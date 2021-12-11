Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET 2021 Phase II exam dates released, Phase 1 exams rescheduled
competitive exams

UGC NET 2021 Phase II exam dates released, Phase 1 exams rescheduled

UGC NET 2021 Phase II exam dates have been released. Phase 1 exams have been rescheduled. Candidates can check the exam dates and rescheduled dates below. 
UGC NET 2021 Phase II exam dates released, Phase 1 exams rescheduled
UGC NET 2021 Phase II exam dates released, Phase 1 exams rescheduled
Published on Dec 11, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Exam 2021 Phase I rescheduled and Phase II exam dates. The official notice having the rescheduled and fresh exam dates for Phase I and Phase II is available on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. 

The subject-wise schedule for December 2020 and June 2021 exam for Phase II and rescheduled (due to cyclone ‘Jawad’) subjects of Phase I is out. The Phase II of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination is scheduled to be conducted between December 24 and December 30, 2021. Phase I rescheduled papers including Labour Welfare, Social Work, Odia and Telugu will be conducted on December 30, 2021, as per the official notice.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Shift I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of exam will be for 180 minutes and no break will be given between Paper I and Paper 2. 

In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net december national testing agency education + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out