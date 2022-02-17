UGC NET 2021 Result LIVE: Result soon, check reservation policy
National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET 2021 Result on the official site of NTA UGC on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The University Grants Commission result for December and June cycle will likely be declared soon. Candidates can check the result on the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and NTA on nta.ac.in.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, the newly appointed UGC Chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said 'UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two."
The examination was conducted November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, December 1, 3, 4, 5 and January 4 and 5, 2022. The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in India and more than 12 lakh candidates had registered for the UGC-NET exam.
The provisional answer key was released on January 21, 2022. The objection window was opened till January 24, 2022.
Feb 17, 2022 09:45 AM IST
UGC NET Result: Reservation Policy
15% of the seats for Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates.
7.5% of the seats for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates
27% of the seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates as per the Central List*
10% of the seats for General - Economically Weaker Sections (General - EWS) candidates
04% of the seats in the above mentioned categories for Persons with Disability (PwD) with 40% or more disability.
Reservation for Kashmiri Migrant (subject to notification from Ministry of Education for Academic Session 2021-22
Feb 17, 2022 09:41 AM IST
Feb 17, 2022 09:31 AM IST
NTA UGC NET result: List of website
NTA UGC NET result will be declared soon. The result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the list of websites given below.
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
Feb 17, 2022 09:21 AM IST
UGC NET: Eligibility criteria
The eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGC-NET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF.
Feb 17, 2022 09:11 AM IST
NTA UGC NET Result 2021: Exams were postponed due to COVID
Due to the Covid-19 situation, the UGC could not conduct the December-2020 UGC-NET examination so the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together.
Feb 17, 2022 09:02 AM IST
UGC NET Result 2021: Where to check
UGC NET result 2021 will be declared in a day or two. The result can be checked on the official site of UGC NET and also on official website of NTA.
Feb 17, 2022 08:51 AM IST
UGC NET June and December Result: Who conducts the exam
The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of UGC by the NTA for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both, for Indian universities and colleges.
Feb 17, 2022 08:41 AM IST
UGC NET result: How to check
Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Feb 17, 2022 08:36 AM IST
NTA UGC NET Result: Exam details
The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in India and more than 12 lakh candidates had registered for the UGC-NET exam.
Feb 17, 2022 08:32 AM IST
UGC NET 2021: When was exam conducted
Phase I exam was conducted between November 20, 2021 and December 5, 2021, Phase II between December 24 and 27, 2021 and Phase III on January 4 and 5, 2022.
Feb 17, 2022 08:21 AM IST
UGC NET Result: Both December 2020 and June 2021 cycle result to release together
UGC NET Result for both December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will release together. Candidates can check the result on the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Feb 17, 2022 08:18 AM IST
NTA UGC Result: What UGC Chairman said
The newly appointed UGC Chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said in the press release issued by the Commission that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.
Feb 17, 2022 08:11 AM IST
UGC NET Result 2021: Expected in a day or two
UGC NET Result 2021 is expected in a day or two. The result once released can be checked on the official site of NTA UGC on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
