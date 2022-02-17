UGC NET 2021 Result LIVE: Result soon, check reservation policy

National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET 2021 Result on the official site of NTA UGC on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The University Grants Commission result for December and June cycle will likely be declared soon. Candidates can check the result on the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and NTA on nta.ac.in.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the newly appointed UGC Chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said 'UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two."

The examination was conducted November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, December 1, 3, 4, 5 and January 4 and 5, 2022. The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in India and more than 12 lakh candidates had registered for the UGC-NET exam.

The provisional answer key was released on January 21, 2022. The objection window was opened till January 24, 2022.