UGC NET Admit Card 2022 out for Phase I at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 18, 2023 11:07 AM IST

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 has been released for Phase I exam. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 1. Candidates who will appear for UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I examination can download the admit card through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The admit card has been released for examination to be conducted on February 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2023. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.

Direct link to download UGC NET Admit Card 2022

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates have already been intimated about their city and their date of exam. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

Official Notice Here 

Topics
