UGC NET Exam 2022: Registration & correction window dates extended, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration and correction window for UGC NET Exam 2022. The registration and correction window has been extended for both December and June 2022 cycle. The revised dates are available on the official site of UGC NET on ugenet.nta.nic.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the online submission of application form has been extended from May 24 to May 30, 2022 till 5 pm. The final transaction of application fee will be available till May 30, 2022. The correction facility window will open on May 31 and will close down on June 1, 2022. Candidates will be able to make corrections in their particulars in their respective online application form as per Annexure 1.

Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to apply for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test through these simple steps given below.

UGC NET Exam 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Exam 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.