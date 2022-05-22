UGC NET Exam: Correction window for December 2021, June 2022 cycles opens

UGC NET: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application form correction window for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles.

Candidates who need to make changes to their application forms can do so by logging in to the website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), National Testing Agency has decided to provide the first and final opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the Online Application Form of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles),” reads the NTA notification.

The last date to edit UGC NET application form is May 23 (up to 9 pm). Thereafter, no opportunity will be given to make corrections, NTA said. An additional fee may be applicable to avail the correction facility.

Direct link

NTA notification

The application deadline for UGC NET 2022 was May 20.

UGC NET is conducted twice a year. Due to postponement of the December 2021 cycle in view of COVID-19, June 2022cycle of UGC NET has also been delayed.

To regularize the examination cycles, NTA has merged both December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.

Dates for the merged cycles of UGC NET exam will be announced later.