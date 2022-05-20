UGC NET Exam: Last date today to apply for December 2021, June 2022 cycle

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for UGC NET Exam on May 20, 2022 for both December 2021 and June 2022 cycle. Candidates who want to apply for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The correction of particulars in online application form will be available from May 21 to May 23, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through these simple steps given below.

UGC NET Exam: How to apply

UGC NET Exam: How to apply

Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Exam link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. Due to postponement of December 2021 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2022 UGC-NET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), so that they may be conducted together in CBT mode.

