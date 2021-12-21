UGC NET phase 2 exam admit cards released, download now
The admit cards for the phase 2 exam of UGC NET have been released by the national testing agency (NTA). On December 18, the NTA had released the complete schedule of the UGC NET phase 2 exam.
UGC NET phase 2 exam admit card
UGC NET phase 2 exam complete schedule
UGC NET phase 2 exam admit card: Know how to download
- Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the admit card
- Enter application number and date of birth OR
- Enter application number or password
- Submit the details
- Download the UGC NET admit card
“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 18.12.2021 regarding date wise subject wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination for Phase II, the admit cards for the candidates appearing in the following subjects scheduled from Day 1 to Day 3 of Phase II are being displayed today,” the official notification reads.
The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Shift I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of the exam will be for 180 minutes and no break will be given between Paper I and Paper 2.