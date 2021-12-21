UGC NET phase 2 exam admit cards released, download now

The admit cards for the phase 2 exam of UGC NET have been released by the national testing agency (NTA). On December 18, the NTA had released the complete schedule of the UGC NET phase 2 exam.

UGC NET phase 2 exam admit card

UGC NET phase 2 exam complete schedule

UGC NET phase 2 exam admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card

Enter application number and date of birth OR

Enter application number or password

Submit the details

Download the UGC NET admit card

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 18.12.2021 regarding date wise subject wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination for Phase II, the admit cards for the candidates appearing in the following subjects scheduled from Day 1 to Day 3 of Phase II are being displayed today,” the official notification reads.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Shift I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of the exam will be for 180 minutes and no break will be given between Paper I and Paper 2.