UGC NET phase 2 exam admit cards released, download now

competitive exams

  • The admit cards for the phase 2 exam of UGC NET has been released by the national testing agency (NTA). On December 18, the NTA had released the complete schedule of the UGC NET phase 2 exam.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admit cards for the phase 2 exam of UGC NET have been released by the national testing agency (NTA). On December 18, the NTA had released the complete schedule of the UGC NET phase 2 exam. 

UGC NET phase 2 exam admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card
  • Enter application number and date of birth OR
  • Enter application number or password
  • Submit the details
  • Download the UGC NET admit card

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 18.12.2021 regarding date wise subject wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination for Phase II, the admit cards for the candidates appearing in the following subjects scheduled from Day 1 to Day 3 of Phase II are being displayed today,” the official notification reads.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Shift I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of the exam will be for 180 minutes and no break will be given between Paper I and Paper 2.

 

Tuesday, December 21, 2021
