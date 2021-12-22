Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET phase 3 exam on January 4, 5: NTA
  • The third phase of UGC NET along with the four subjects of phase 1 which could not be held due to cyclone Jawad will be held on January 4 and 5, the national testing agency (NTA) said on Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Published on Dec 22, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The third phase of UGC NET along with the four subjects of phase 1 which could not be held due to cyclone Jawad will be held on January 4 and 5, the national testing agency (NTA) said on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The agency has released the subject wise and shift wise schedule of the exams which will be held in computer based mode.

On January 4, for the candidates of Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Gunupur, Puri and Visakhapatnam the UGC NET will be held in subjects like Social Work, Labour Welfare/Personnel management/Industrial relations/Labour and Social welfare/Human resource management, Odia and Telugu.

On January 4, the Sociology exam will be held in a single shift.

The UGC NET in Geography will be held in two shifts on January 5.

The NTA will announce the admit card releasing date through another notification.

On December 21, the NTA had released the admit card of UGC NET phase 2 exam.

 

