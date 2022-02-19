UGC NET Result 2021: Final answer key released, here’s direct link to download

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Result 2021. The final answer key has also been released by the Agency for December 2020 and June 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result for the same was declared on February 20, 2022. A total of 1266509 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 52857 candidates have qualified the examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download answer key&nbsp;</strong>

UGC NET Result 2021: How to check final answer key

Visit the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET Final Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer keys.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, December 1, 3, 4, 5 and January 4 and 5, 2022. The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in India and more than 12 lakh candidates had registered for the UGC-NET exam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}