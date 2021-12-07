UKPSC APO provisional answer key 2021 released, raise objection by Dec 13

UKPSC APO provisional answer key 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of assistant prosecution officer (APO) prelims exam 2021. Candidates, who appeared in the examination, can check the answer key on the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in and can submit objection, if any, by December 13, 2021.

The commission has released APO answer keys of of General Studies and Law papers for four series- A, B, C and D.

The assistant prosecution officer (APO) preliminary examination-2021 was held on November 21, 2021.

Candidates need to pay Rs. 50 for each question challenged.

How to download APO answer keys:

Visit the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in

Click on provisional answer key and online answer key objection link of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) prelims exam-2021

Submit roll number, date of birth and security key

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download and check the answer key

Raise objections, if any.