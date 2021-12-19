UP higher judicial service main exam on February 11-13

The main written exam of Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2020 will be held from February 11, 12 and 13, 2022 as per a notification available on the official website of Allahabad High Court. A total of 5 papers will be held in three days in two shifts each day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 11, 2022 the general knowledge paper will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. On February 12, substantive law and procedure and evidence papers will be held in two shifts.

On February 13, penal, revenue and local law paper will be held in two shifts. In the second shift on the same day language paper will be held.

Currently, the exam for selection of Assistant Review Officer (ARO), Computer Assistant, Additional Private Secretary (English) and Additional Private Secretary (Hindi) is being held.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON