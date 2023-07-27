UP Polytechnic admit card 2023 out on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link

UP Polytechnic Admit Card 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has issued admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE 2023. Candidates can now go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in and download it. They can also use the direct link provided below. UPJEE UP Polytechnic admit card 2023 released on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Login credentials required for downloading UP Polytechnic admit cards are application number and password.

After downloading the UJPEE Polytechnic admit card, candidates should read the instructions carefully and check personal details and exam centre details. In case of any error, they should contact the JEECUP immediately.

Direct link to download UPJEE Polytechnic admit card 2023.

The entrance exam for admission to Polytechnic courses will be held from August 2 to 7, 2023. Candidates will get to know the exact date and time of their examination on admit cards. Exam centre details will also be mentioned on admit cards.

How to download UPJEE Polytechnic admit cards

Go to the UPJEE website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Find and open the admit card download link

Enter the required details and login.

Check your admit card and download it.

Take a printout for the exam day.

UPJEE(Polytechnic) is held for admission at government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

The online registration window for UPJEE 2023 was reopened for new candidates earlier this month.