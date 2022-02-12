Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPJEE 2022 examination schedule released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
competitive exams

UPJEE 2022 examination schedule released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

UPJEE 2022 examination schedule released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can check details here.
UPJEE 2022 examination schedule released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in(HT/File Photo)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 06:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) from June 6 to 12. The application process will begin on February 15 and the last date for application is April 17. Interested candidats can apply online through the website at jeecup.nic.in. The detailed notification is available on the official website of UPJEE.

The form correction window will be activated from April 18 to April 22. The admit card for the exam will be released on May 29.

According to the schedule, the answer key will be released on June 13 after the exam, and the result will be announced on June 17. The Counselling process will take place between June 20 to August 15.

The session 2022-2023 will begin on August 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh entrance exam for undergraduate admission
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP