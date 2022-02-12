UPJEE 2022 examination schedule released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) from June 6 to 12. The application process will begin on February 15 and the last date for application is April 17. Interested candidats can apply online through the website at jeecup.nic.in. The detailed notification is available on the official website of UPJEE.

The form correction window will be activated from April 18 to April 22. The admit card for the exam will be released on May 29.

According to the schedule, the answer key will be released on June 13 after the exam, and the result will be announced on June 17. The Counselling process will take place between June 20 to August 15.

The session 2022-2023 will begin on August 1.