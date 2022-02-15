UPJEE 2022: Registration to begin today, here’s how to apply

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will begin the registration process for UPJEE 2022 on February 15, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) can apply online through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the examination is till April 7, 2022. The correction window will open on April 18 and will end on April 22, 2022. The admit card will be released from May 29, 2022 onwards. The examination for Group A and E1, E2 will be conducted from June 6 to June 9, 2022, Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I and K will be conducted on June 10 and Group L will be conducted on June 11 and 12, 2022.

UPJEE 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON