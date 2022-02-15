Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPJEE 2022: Registration to begin today, here’s how to apply
competitive exams

UPJEE 2022: Registration to begin today, here’s how to apply

UPJEE 2022 registration will begin today, February 15, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
UPJEE 2022: Registration to begin today, here’s how to apply(HT FILE)
UPJEE 2022: Registration to begin today, here’s how to apply(HT FILE)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 08:20 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will begin the registration process for UPJEE 2022 on February 15, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) can apply online through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. 

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the examination is till April 7, 2022. The correction window will open on April 18 and will end on April 22, 2022. The admit card will be released from May 29, 2022 onwards. The examination for Group A and E1, E2 will be conducted from June 6 to June 9, 2022, Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I and K will be conducted on June 10 and Group L will be conducted on June 11 and 12, 2022. 

UPJEE 2022: How to apply 

Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on JEECUP link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out