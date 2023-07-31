UPJEE Polytechnic 2023 mock test released on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh has released mock test for UPJEE Polytechnic 2023. Candidates who will appear in the examination can go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in and take it. Admit cards and detailed schedule of the examination are also available on the website.

UPJEE Polytechnic 2023 mock test now available on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Direct link

As per the exam schedule, UPJEE 2023 will be held over five days and on each exam day, there will be three slots: From 8 AM to 10:30 AM, 12 Pm to 2:30 PM and from 4 PM to 6:30 PM.

On the first three days (August 2, 3 and 4), the test is scheduled for group A candidates.

On August 5, group 1 candidates will take the exam.

Candidates who have applied under group E1 & E2 will write UPJEE 2023 in the first shift of August 6. The examination for group K candidates are scheduled for the second shift of the same day and for groups B,C,D,E,G,H,I, the test will take place in the last shift.

How to take UPJEE Polytechnic mock test

Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Open the ‘UPJEE – 2023 Mock Test link’ Click on the same link again on the next page. It will lead you to an external website. Open the link that reads: Click Here to Start Mock Test Select the paper and login. Again click on the login option. Now, enter the password printed on your admit card using the on screen keyboard and proceed to take the mock test.

The mock test has been designed in the same pattern of the actual exam and it will help candidates get familiar with the computer based test.

