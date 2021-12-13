UPPSC admit cards for Technical Education Service Exam released, direct link

UPPSC admit cards 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday released the admit card of UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination (UPTESE) 2021. Candidates, who have to appear for the UPTESE 2021, can download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC UPTESE 2021 is scheduled to be held on December 22 (Wednesday) in two sessions from 9.30 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4.30pm in various exam centres of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

How to download Technical Education Service Exam-2021 admit card:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link for admit card on left side on the home page

Enter registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out.