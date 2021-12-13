Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPSC admit cards for Technical Education Service Exam released, direct link
competitive exams

UPPSC admit cards for Technical Education Service Exam released, direct link

  • UPPSC admit cards 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) releases admit cards of UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination 2021.
UPPSC admit cards 2021: Candidates, who have to appear for the UPTESE 2021, can download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.(uppsc.up.nic.in)
UPPSC admit cards 2021: Candidates, who have to appear for the UPTESE 2021, can download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.(uppsc.up.nic.in)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

UPPSC admit cards 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday released the admit card of UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination (UPTESE) 2021. Candidates, who have to appear for the UPTESE 2021, can download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC UPTESE 2021 is scheduled to be held on December 22  (Wednesday) in two sessions from 9.30 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4.30pm in various exam centres of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

Direct link to download UP Technical Education Service Exam 2021 admit card 

How to download Technical Education Service Exam-2021 admit card:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link for admit card on left side on the home page 

Enter registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc admit card. hall ticket + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out