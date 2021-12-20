UPPSC combined state engineering services exam schedule released

The UP state engineering services exam will be held on January 23, 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) said on Friday after releasing the detailed schedule of the exam. The exam will be held in two shifts.

The first shift will be held from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

A total of 281 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive in various departments-- Public Works Deptt. (P.W.D.), Housing and Urban Planning Department, Nagar Vikas Vibhag and others.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be shortlisted for interview.

The Commission has not announced the admit card releasing date. However considering the last exams’ trends the exam admit card can be expected towards the second week of January.

“All original certificates shall be verified at the time of interview. Candidates will also be required to furnish four passport size photographs, two unattested and two attested by their head of department or head of the institution where they received education or by a gazetted officer at the time of interview,” the Commission has said.