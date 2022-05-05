UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023 released, Civil Services exam on May 28

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023. The exam dates, release of notification and last date of registration is given in the annual calendar. The Civil Services Prelims examination will be conducted on May 28, 2023 across the country. Candidates who will appear for the examinations or recruitment tests conducted by UPSC can check the annual calendar on upsc.gov.in.

As per the <strong>UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023</strong>, the Civil Services notification will release on February 1, 2023. The registration process will end on February 21, 2023. The main examination will be conducted on September 15, 2023.

The NDA/NA examination and CDS I examination will be conducted on April 16, 2023. The registration process for both the examination will begin on December 21, 2022 and will end on January 10, 2023. The NDA/NA II examination and CDS II exam will be conducted on September 3, 2022.

The ISS/IES examination will be conducted on June 23, 2023, Combined Geo Scientist Main Exam will be conducted on June 24, 2023, Engineering Service Main exam will be conducted on June 25, 2023. CMS exam will be conducted on July 16, 2023. The application process will open on April 19 and will close on May 9, 2023. Candidates can check the official website for more related details on exams.