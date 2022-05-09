UPSC CAPF 2022 application ends tomorrow, apply at upsconline.nic.in

The deadline to apply for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) under Union Public Service Commission, UPSC will end tomorrow on May 9. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The online Applications can be withdrawn from May 17 to May 23 till 6.00 PM. The Union Public Service Commission's written examination will be held on August 7, 2022, and will consist of two papers. Paper I will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., while Paper II will take place from 2 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 253 positions, of which 66 are for the BSF, 29 for the CRPF, 62 for the CISF, 14 for the ITBP, and 82 for the SSB.

UPSC CAPF 2022 age limit: A candidate must be between the ages of 20 and 25 on August 1, 2022, which means they must have been born between August 2, 1997 and August 1, 2002.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UPSC CAPF 2022 educational qualification: A candidate must have a University Bachelor's degree.

Direct link to apply

UPSC CAPF recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”

Next, click on the registration link for CAPF 2022

Complete registration and proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay fee and submit form

Take print out for future use.

Interested candidates can check notification here