UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021 declared, direct link to check here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021 on December 24, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

A total of 154 candidates have been qualified on the basis of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021 conducted by the UPSC in February, 2021 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 152th Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 211 F (P) Course. The results of Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

The marks of the candidates s will be available on the website after the declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021, as per the official notice.

The Commission had intimated 100 vacancies for Indian Military Academy, 26 for Indian Naval Academy, and 32 for Air Force Academy. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.