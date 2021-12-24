Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021 declared, direct link to check here
competitive exams

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021 declared, direct link to check here

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021 declared, direct link to check here
Published on Dec 24, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021 on December 24, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

A total of 154 candidates have been qualified on the basis of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021 conducted by the UPSC in February, 2021 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 152th Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 211 F (P) Course. The results of Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

The marks of the candidates s will be available on the website after the declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021, as per the official notice. 

RELATED STORIES

The Commission had intimated 100 vacancies for Indian Military Academy, 26 for Indian Naval Academy, and 32 for Air Force Academy. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc result upsc cds
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP