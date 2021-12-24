UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021 declared on upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021 on December 24, 2021. The Combined Defence Service Examination 2021 result link is available on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The written examination was conducted in February 2021 followed by SSB interview.

Padghan Apoorv Gajanan has topped the exam 152th course for admission to IMA, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy. Candidates who have appeared for the written test and the interview can check the result by following these simple steps given below. Direct link to check result here

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same fir further need.

The marks of the candidates s will be available on the website after the declaration of the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021, as per the official notice. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of UPSC.

