UPSC CDS I Result 2022 declared, check result here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS I Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination 2022 can check the written exam result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The written exam was conducted on April 10, 2022.

A total of 6622 candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to course commencing in April, 2023. Candidates who want to check their results can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check UPSC CDS I Result 2022 here&nbsp;</strong>

UPSC CDS I Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS I Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPSC.