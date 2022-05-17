UPSC CDS, NDA Notification 2022 to be out tomorrow, check details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the notification for the NDA and CDS on May 18, 2022. The NDA&NA C.D.S. Examination (II), notification will be available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The online application will begin tomorrow, on May 18 and the last date for the June 7.

The NDA&NA C.D.S. Examination (II), will be conducted on Sunday, September 4.

Check Important Dates for UPSC CDS 2 Here

UPSC CDS, NDA Notification will be released on May 18, 2022.

Deadline for UPSC CDS 2, NDA online applications is June 4, 2022.

UPSC CDS 2, NDA Exam will be held on September 4, 2022.

UPSC CDS 2, NDA Recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Now, look for the NDA and CDS online application link

Step 3: Register and proceed with the application

Step 4: Fill up the online Application Form

Step 5: Upload required documents and pay application fee

Step 6: Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

