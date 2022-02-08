Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CISF AC (executive) LDCE answer keys released, here’s how to download
UPSC CISF AC (executive) LDCE answer keys released, here’s how to download

  • UPSC CISF AC (executive) LDCE answer keys: UPSC releases answer keys for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Commandants (executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2021.
UPSC CISF AC (executive) LDCE answer keys: Candidates can visit the UPSC website on www.upsc.gov.in and check the answer keys.(upsc.gov.in)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:56 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer keys for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Commandants (executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2021 on their official website. Candidates can visit the UPSC website on www.upsc.gov.in and check the answer keys.

How to check CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2021 answer keys

• Visit the UPSC website - www.upsc.gov.in

• Click on ‘Answer Keys’ from Examination on the menu bar

• Click on link besides ‘CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021’

• The answer keys will be displayed in a PDF document

Candidates can download the answer keys and take a print out for future need.

The Commission conducted the CISF examination 2021 on Sunday, March 14, 2021. The interviews for Personality Test were held from January 17 to January 20, 2022.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the UPSC website at www.upsc.gov.in for more updates.

