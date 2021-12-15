Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Civil Services Main admit cards 2021 released, how to get hall tickets

UPSC Civil Services Main admit cards 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, December 15 released the admit cards for Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2021.
Published on Dec 15, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

UPSC civil services main exam will be held on January 7, 8,9, 15 and 16 2022.

Direct Link to download UPSC CSE Main exam 2021 admit cards

How to download UPSC CSE Main admit cards 2021:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Under the news announcement section, click on the CSE Main admit card link

Login using your roll number and date of birth

Your UPSC civil services main exam admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Check the admit card carefully and bring discrepancy, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately. Bring the print out of admit card, along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session of the examination. Admit Cards must be kept safely by the candidate. Enter the exam hall 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam. Entry to the exam hall closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the examination.

