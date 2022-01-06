UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021: Important notice on conduct of exam released

Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 as per schedule amid rising COVID19 cases across the country. The main exam will be conducted on January 7, 8, 9. 15, and 16, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

As <strong>per the notice released</strong>, the Commission has requested the State Governments for ensuring that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates/ examination functionaries in their movement, especially who are coming from containment / micro-containment zone(s) and if necessary, the candidates’ eAdmit Cards and ID Cards of the examination functionaries are to be used as movement passes.

The state government has been further been requested that the public transport can be made operational to the optimum level, at least on a day before the exam till the date of conduct of exam i.e., from January 6 to January 9 and January 14 to January 16, 2022, for ensuring smooth movement of the candidates/examination functionaries.

The guidelines shared by the state and central government is to be followed in the exam that includes personal hygiene of the candidates/examination functionaries, maintenance of social distancing and wearing of masks by the candidates/ examinations functionaries all the time, provision of sanitizers at convenient places in the Venue and to the examination functionaries among others.