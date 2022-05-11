Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC civil services prelims 2022 admit cards on May 10, 2022. The civil services prelims admit card can be downloaded through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The Commission along with the admit card has issued important instructions for candidates who will appear for the examination. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will be conducted on June 5, 2022 all over India. The important instructions can be checked below.

UPSC civil services prelims 2022 admit cards: Important instructions to candidates

Candidates will have to download the admit card and take a print out. e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. No paper Admit card will be issued for this Examination.

The admit card should be produced at the allotted venue for appearing at the Examination.

The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each of session of the examination.

All appearing candidates will have to carry two identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with Photo ID card and the printout of eAdmit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking.

Candidates will have to bring black ball point pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the OMR Answer Sheets and Attendance List with Black Ball Point Pen only. Along with it normal or simple wrist watches are allowed in the exam hall.