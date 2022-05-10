UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 on May 10, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Civil Services Prelims examination 2022 can download the e admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in or through upsconline.nic.in.

The civil services examination will be conducted on June 5, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 here</strong>

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, candidates who will appear for the exam will have to bring the e-admit card along with original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card, in each session to secure admission to examination hall. The e-admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Exam 2022.