UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022 out at upsc.gov.in, download here

  • UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022: Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, May 10 released UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 admit cards or hall tickets
UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022: The UPSC prelims admit cards will be available on the official site from till June 5.(upsc.gov.in)
Published on May 10, 2022 12:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022: Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, May 10 released UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 admit cards or hall tickets. Candidates who have applied for Civil Services Preliminary examination 2022 can download their prelims admit card through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The admit card will be available on the official site from till June 5.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download admit card here&lt;/strong&gt;

Steps to download civil services prelims 2022 admit cards:

Visit the official website of UPSC at &lt;strong&gt;upsc.gov.in&lt;/strong&gt;

Click on UPSC civil services prelims 2022 admit card link available on the home page

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on admit card link

Read the instruction, take a print out of it and confirm that you have read and taken printout

Click on the link and select details you want to provide to login

Either get it through registration id or roll number

Key in the details required and submit

Your admit card will be displayed

Check and download the admit card and take printout.

The UPSC civil services preliminary exam will be held on June 5, 2022, at various Centres across India.

hall ticket upsc upsc.gov.in admit card. + 2 more
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
