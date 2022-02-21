UPSC CSE prelims 2022 registration ends on February 22: How and where to apply

UPSC CSE prelims 2022 registration: The applications process for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination 2022 closes on Tuesday, February 22 at 6pm. Interested candidates who have still not applied can visit the UPSC official website at <strong>upsconline.nic.in</strong> and apply for the examination.

The UPSC Civil Service (Preliminary) Exam 2022 will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

According to the examination notification, the number of vacancies to be filled through the examination was approximately 861. However, recently the UPSC has informed that the Government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022. Accordingly, the Government (Department of Personnel & Training) issued a notification on Feb 17, 2022 effecting inclusion of the IRMS, Group ‘A’ in the list of Services for recruitment through the Civil Services Examination-2022. So now the tentative number of vacancies to be filled through this exam is 1011.

Steps to apply for UPSC Civil Service (Prelims) 2022

Visit the UPSC website at https://www.upsconline.nic.in/

• Click on link -‘Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC’

* A new page will Open

* Click on ‘Part-I Registration’ against Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination 2022

* Read all Instructions Carefully

* Click on ‘Yes/Yes’

* Enter Details and Click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

* The page will be redirected to Payment Gateways

* Pay the application fees and Click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

* Upload your Photograph, Signature, and Photo Identity Card

* Click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

* Select the Centre and Submit

* Your Application has been successfully submitted

* Download and take a print out for future reference

Note: Candidates should regularly visit the official UPSC website at https://www.upsc.gov.in/ for latest updates about the exam.