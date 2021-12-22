UPSC declares CDS (II) written exam 2021 result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam which was held on November 14. A total of 6,845 candidates have qualified the exam and are eligible for interview, as per official data available on UPSC website.

UPSC CDS (II) result

“The original Certificates are to be submitted not later than 01stJuly, 2022 for IMA & NA,not later than13th May, 2022 for AFA and not later than 1stOctober, 2022 in case of SSC course only. The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission,” the UPSC has said.

“The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days,” it has added.

The exam is being held for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 153rd (DE) Course commencing in July, 2022 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July, 2022 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (212 F(P)) commencing in July, 2022 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 116th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2022 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 30th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2022.