UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam registration closes tomorrow

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022, and Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 on October 12, 6 pm. The registration link is available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

After the registration process is over, the UPSC would give a chance to candidates to withdraw their candidature. Candidates can withdraw their application from October 20 to 26 till 6:00 pm after which the link will be disabled.

The exams will be held on the same day, February 20, 2022.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. The main exam will be held on June 25 and 26.

In the engineering services exam, a total of 247 positions will be filled.

In the combined geo-scientist exam, a total of 192 positions will be filled.