Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam registration closes tomorrow
competitive exams

UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam registration closes tomorrow

  • UPSC will close the registration window for engineering services, combined geo-scientist exam on October 12, 6 pm.
UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam registration closes tomorrow
UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam registration closes tomorrow
Published on Oct 11, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022, and Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 on October 12, 6 pm. The registration link is available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

Apply online

After the registration process is over, the UPSC would give a chance to candidates to withdraw their candidature. Candidates can withdraw their application from October 20 to 26 till 6:00 pm after which the link will be disabled.

The exams will be held on the same day, February 20, 2022.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. The main exam will be held on June 25 and 26.

In the engineering services exam, a total of 247 positions will be filled.

In the combined geo-scientist exam, a total of 192 positions will be filled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc exam upsc examination upsc ese mains upsc ese + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out