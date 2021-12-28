Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC engineering services main exam DAF released, apply now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed application forms (DAF) for the engineering services main exam. The DAF is available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can fill and submit the UPSC DAF on or before January 7, 6 pm.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

“Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Mains/Stage-II Examination of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021 have to first get themselves registered before filling up the Online Detailed Application Form (DAF) at the website www.upsc.gov.in,” the UPSC has said.

A total of 226 vacancies will be filled in various engineering disciplines through this exam. The ministry of railways has withdrawn its vacancies from the engineering services exam from the year 2020.

After the DAF is submitted, the UPSC will release the interview dates. “Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website,” the UPSC has said.

