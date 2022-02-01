Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
Published on Feb 01, 2022 08:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022 on January 31, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Engineering Services Prelims examination can download the e-admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The admit card will be available for candidates on the official site till February 20, 2022. 

The Stage I examination will be conducted on February 20, 2022. The prelims exam will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approximately 247 vacancies, including 8 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (06 vacancies for Locomotor Disability including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy & 02 vacancies for Hard of Hearing).

