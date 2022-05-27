Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Geo-Scientist Main 2022 exam timetable out at www.upsc.gov.in

(UPSC) has announced the exam schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2022.
(UPSC) has announced the exam schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2022
Published on May 27, 2022 07:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the exam schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the examination schedule on the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Geo-scientist Main Exam 2022 will be held on June 25 and 26 in two sessions, from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“Candidates competing for selection for the post of Jr. Hydrologists only will be required to appear in the examination on 25th and 26th June, 2022 (FOR PAPER I & II OF GEOLOGIST AND PAPER 4 OF HYDROGEOLOGY ONLY)”, reads the official notification.

 

Exam DatePaper

June 25

9: 00 am to 12: 00 noon

GEOLOGY PAPER-I

CHEMISTRY PAPER-I

GEOPHYSICS PAPER-I

June 25

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

GEOLOGY PAPER-II

CHEMISTRY PAPER-II

GEOPHYSICS PAPER-II

June 26

9:00 am to 12: noon

GEOLOGY PAPER-III

CHEMISTRY-III

GEOPHYSICS PAPER-III

June 26

2: pm to 5: pm

HYDROGEOLOGY
If a candidate fails to appear in any one or more of the above papers, meant for written examination for the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical, and Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature will be rejected, and any part of the written examination taken by him/her will not be evaluated or counted for any purpose.

