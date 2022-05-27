UPSC Geo-Scientist Main 2022 exam timetable out at www.upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the exam schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the examination schedule on the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Geo-scientist Main Exam 2022 will be held on June 25 and 26 in two sessions, from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“Candidates competing for selection for the post of Jr. Hydrologists only will be required to appear in the examination on 25th and 26th June, 2022 (FOR PAPER I & II OF GEOLOGIST AND PAPER 4 OF HYDROGEOLOGY ONLY)”, reads the official notification.

Exam Date Paper June 25 9: 00 am to 12: 00 noon GEOLOGY PAPER-I CHEMISTRY PAPER-I GEOPHYSICS PAPER-I June 25 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm GEOLOGY PAPER-II CHEMISTRY PAPER-II GEOPHYSICS PAPER-II June 26 9:00 am to 12: noon GEOLOGY PAPER-III CHEMISTRY-III GEOPHYSICS PAPER-III June 26 2: pm to 5: pm HYDROGEOLOGY

If a candidate fails to appear in any one or more of the above papers, meant for written examination for the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical, and Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature will be rejected, and any part of the written examination taken by him/her will not be evaluated or counted for any purpose.