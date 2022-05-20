Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC IES/ISS and CMS exam schedule released at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the dates for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination and the combined medical examination.
UPSC IES/ISS and CMS exam schedule released at upsc.gov.in
Published on May 20, 2022 07:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released Indian Economic Service /Indian Statistical Service Examination and combined medical examination dates. Candidate who will take the examination can check the examination schedule on the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.in.

The IES/ISS examination will be conducted from June 24 to June 26. The examination will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Combined Medical Service examination will be held on Sunday July 17 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 11: 30 am and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

UPSC IES/ISS and CMS exam schedule: How to check

Visit the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, Look for the IES/ISS and CMS exam time table notice

A PDF document will be opened

Check the Interview Schedule

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's the direct link to check the IES/ISS exam schedule

 

