UPSC IES/ISS and CMS exam schedule released at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released Indian Economic Service /Indian Statistical Service Examination and combined medical examination dates. Candidate who will take the examination can check the examination schedule on the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.in.

The IES/ISS examination will be conducted from June 24 to June 26. The examination will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Combined Medical Service examination will be held on Sunday July 17 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 11: 30 am and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

UPSC IES/ISS and CMS exam schedule: How to check

Visit the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, Look for the IES/ISS and CMS exam time table notice

A PDF document will be opened

Check the Interview Schedule

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's the direct link to check the CMS schedule

Here's the direct link to check the IES/ISS exam schedule