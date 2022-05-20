UPSC IES/ISS and CMS exam schedule released at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released Indian Economic Service /Indian Statistical Service Examination and combined medical examination dates. Candidate who will take the examination can check the examination schedule on the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.in.

The IES/ISS examination will be conducted from June 24 to June 26. The examination will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Combined Medical Service examination will be held on Sunday July 17 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 11: 30 am and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

