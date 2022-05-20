Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC IES/ISS and CMS exam schedule released at upsc.gov.in
competitive exams

UPSC IES/ISS and CMS exam schedule released at upsc.gov.in

  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the dates for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination and the combined medical examination.
UPSC IES/ISS and CMS exam schedule released at upsc.gov.in
UPSC IES/ISS and CMS exam schedule released at upsc.gov.in
Published on May 20, 2022 07:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released Indian Economic Service /Indian Statistical Service Examination and combined medical examination dates. Candidate who will take the examination can check the examination schedule on the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.in.

The IES/ISS examination will be conducted from June 24 to June 26. The examination will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Combined Medical Service examination will be held on Sunday July 17 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 11: 30 am and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

UPSC IES/ISS and CMS exam schedule: How to check

Visit the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, Look for the IES/ISS and CMS exam time table notice

A PDF document will be opened

Check the Interview Schedule

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's the direct link to check the CMS schedule

Here's the direct link to check the IES/ISS exam schedule

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc.gov.in
upsc upsc.gov.in
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out