UPSC Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Exam 2021 result out

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday declared the final result of the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Exam 2021. The result is available on the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

A total of 15 candidates have been recommended for the Indian Economic Service and 11 candidates have been recommended for Indian Statistical Service.

These candidates have been selected based on the written exam held from July 16 to 18 and interviews held from November 29 to December 1.

“The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and till clarifies the provisional status of these candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of Final result,” the UPSC has said.

“In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard,” it has added.

