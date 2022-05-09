UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

The Union Public Service Commission, National Defence Academy, Naval Academy or UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022 result has been released today, May 9 2022. Candidates can check their NDA, NA I written test results on the official website - upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission conducted the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2022 on April 10, 2022.

“candidates with the under mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 149th Course and for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2023”, reads the official notification.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022: Know how to check the result

Go to official website of Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the NDA, NA 1 Exam 2022 result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check your roll number

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

