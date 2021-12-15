UPSC NDA & NA Exam 2021: Vacancies earmarked for women candidates

Union Public Service Commission has released details of vacancies earmarked for women candidates for UPSC NDA & NA Exam 2021. The revised vacancies notice is available to all the candidates on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

As per the revised vacancy notice, 208 posts are allotted in Army out of which 10 posts are for female candidates, 42 posts allotted in Navy, out of which 3 posts for female candidates. In Air Force, for Flying 92 posts have been allotted out of which 2 for female candidates, 18 posts for GD Tech out of which 2 posts for female candidates and 10 posts for GD Non Tech out of which 2 posts for female candidates.

The examination was conducted on November 14, 2021. The result for the same have not been announced yet. The registration process was started on June 9 and ended on June 29, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 370 posts in National Defence Academy and 30 posts in Naval Academy.

Admission to the above courses will be made on the results of the written examination to be conducted by the Commission followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination.