UPSC NDA & NA II, CDS II 2022: Notification released, registration begins today

Union Public Service Commission has released the notification for UPSC NDA & NA II and UPSC CDS II on May 18, 2022. The registration process for Combined Defence Services Examination and National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination have started on May 18 and will close on June 7, 2022.

Candidates who want to apply for the examinations mentioned above can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsconline.nic.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

NDA & NA II: 400 posts

CDS II: 339 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

<strong>NDA &amp; NA II</strong>

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy :—12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and 7 Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

<strong>CDS II</strong>

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy— Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Application Fees

NDA & NA: Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- as examination fees.

CDS: Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- as examination fees.